Interglobe Aviation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India, Max India Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2019.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd tumbled 8.10% to Rs 1478.25 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.
Central Bank of India crashed 6.69% to Rs 25.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34996 shares in the past one month.
Max India Ltd lost 5.43% to Rs 65.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.
Vodafone Idea Ltd shed 5.41% to Rs 12.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Yes Bank Ltd pared 5.22% to Rs 136.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
