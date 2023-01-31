Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit declines 40.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 238.17 crore

Net profit of Udaipur Cement Works declined 40.26% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 238.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 207.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.238.17207.7610.5313.4313.6016.214.317.373.225.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)