Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit declines 40.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 238.17 croreNet profit of Udaipur Cement Works declined 40.26% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 238.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 207.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales238.17207.76 15 OPM %10.5313.43 -PBDT13.6016.21 -16 PBT4.317.37 -42 NP3.225.39 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU