U. Y. Fincorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 16.68 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.6815.92 5 OPM %17.45-208.48 -PBDT3.38-33.14 LP PBT3.33-33.18 LP NP2.26-24.49 LP
