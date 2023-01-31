JUST IN
Permanent Magnets standalone net profit rises 152.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.03% to Rs 52.82 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets rose 152.50% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.03% to Rs 52.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.8227.65 91 OPM %23.2919.13 -PBDT13.346.02 122 PBT11.894.79 148 NP9.093.60 153

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:26 IST

