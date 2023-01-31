Permanent Magnets standalone net profit rises 152.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.03% to Rs 52.82 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets rose 152.50% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.03% to Rs 52.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.52.8227.6523.2919.1313.346.0211.894.799.093.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)