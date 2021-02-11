Blue Star launches new range of commercial refrigerators for storing vaccine

Blue Star announced the launch of a new range of commercial refrigeration products and solutions which are ideal for storing vaccines.

These comprise specifically designed, temperature controlled refrigerators and transporters, which are integral for building a robust ecosystem for vaccine distribution in India.

Ice Lined Refrigerators (+2C to +8C): Ideal for vaccination programmes due to their ability to maintain a desired temperature even without power for up to as long as 48 hours, ensuring lower spoilage of vaccines while in storage through inevitable power cuts.

Vaccine Transporters (+8C to -20C): Perfect for transport of vaccines to remote corners of the country since they maintain desired low temperatures even while in transit by working off the battery of any four-wheel vehicle.

The Company also announces the launch of its new range of water coolers and water dispensers which are designed to help maintain hygiene. They comprise the following:

Touchless Storage Water Coolers: Ideal for use at sites where the chances of infection spreading through touch are high, since they dispense water merely on sensing movement near the tap, allowing for touch-free operation.

Softpush Bottled Water Dispensers: Another innovative water dispensing solution that needs just a gentle push with the glass to dispense water, ensuring no contact of hands on machine.

The Company's manufacturing facilities at Wada and Ahmedabad are dedicated to manufacturing its wide range of commercial refrigeration products.

