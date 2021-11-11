Blue Star Ltd Surges 2.28%

Blue Star Ltd has added 17.77% over last one month compared to 0.55% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.25% drop in the SENSEX

Blue Star Ltd gained 2.28% today to trade at Rs 1065.45. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.92% to quote at 45217.22. The index is down 0.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 1.71% and Whirlpool of India Ltd added 0.68% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 77.65 % over last one year compared to the 37.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Blue Star Ltd has added 17.77% over last one month compared to 0.55% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.25% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 953 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7859 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1073 on 09 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 642.95 on 11 Nov 2020.

