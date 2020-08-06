Blue Star reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Enbee Trade & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 60.26% to Rs 626.02 crore

Net loss of Blue Star reported to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 76.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.26% to Rs 626.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1575.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales626.021575.45 -60 OPM %0.227.29 -PBDT-8.57128.28 PL PBT-29.47107.96 PL NP-19.6676.84 PL

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 14:53 IST

