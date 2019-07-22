Alphageo (India) receives contract for Gravity, Magnetic & Resistivity Survey for Manganese Ore

In Rengali Block, OdishaAlphageo (India) has received an initial contract for carrying out Gravity, Magnetic & Resistivity Survey for Manganese Ore in Rengali Block, Odisha with an estimated Contract Value of Rs 0.72 Cr (exclusive of taxes) from The Mineral Exploration Corporation.
With this order, the company is diversifying into Mineral Exploration segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU