Alphageo (India) receives contract for Gravity, Magnetic & Resistivity Survey for Manganese Ore

In Rengali Block, Odisha

Alphageo (India) has received an initial contract for carrying out Gravity, Magnetic & Resistivity Survey for Manganese Ore in Rengali Block, Odisha with an estimated Contract Value of Rs 0.72 Cr (exclusive of taxes) from The Mineral Exploration Corporation.

With this order, the company is diversifying into Mineral Exploration segment.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 18:41 IST

