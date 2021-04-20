BNP Paribas Arbitrage cuts stake of Solara Active Pharma

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 5,14,463 equity shares or 1.43% stake of Solara Active Pharma Science at Rs 1,463 per share on Monday, 19 April 2021.
On the same day, the Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc bought 1,99,259 equity shares or 0.55% stake of Solara Active Pharma Science at Rs 1,462.25 per share via bulk deal on NSE.
As of 31 March 2021, BNP Paribas Arbitrage held 3.50% stake in Solara Active Pharma Science.
Shares of Solara Active Pharma fell 0.03% to Rs 1,461.30 on BSE. The scrip hit a high of Rs 1,520 and a low of Rs 1,455 so far.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 59.2% jump in net profit to Rs 65.78 crore on a 24.2% rise in net sales to Rs 426.69 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences offers a basket of diversified, high-value commercial APIs and contract manufacturing services in over 75 countries.
