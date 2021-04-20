Volumes soar at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

-
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 8.98 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares
Symphony Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, ACC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 April 2021.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 8.98 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.32% to Rs.494.40. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Symphony Ltd witnessed volume of 19657 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5203 shares. The stock increased 17.89% to Rs.1,344.00. Volumes stood at 6854 shares in the last session.
Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 31351 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8571 shares. The stock gained 3.01% to Rs.329.00. Volumes stood at 18244 shares in the last session.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd saw volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67900 shares. The stock dropped 0.68% to Rs.719.75. Volumes stood at 37849 shares in the last session.
ACC Ltd saw volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39110 shares. The stock increased 0.80% to Rs.1,891.95. Volumes stood at 36594 shares in the last session.
