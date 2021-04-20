Symphony Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2021.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2021.

Symphony Ltd spiked 12.69% to Rs 1284.75 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26341 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4855 shares in the past one month.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soared 11.06% to Rs 502.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd surged 10.89% to Rs 50.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd rose 9.69% to Rs 49.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd added 8.59% to Rs 496.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85707 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)