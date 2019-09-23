Board of A & M Febcon allots 36.60 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

At meeting held on 23 September 2019

The Board of A & M Febcon at its meeting held on 23 September 2019 has allotted 36,60,916 bonus equity shares to the members whose name appears in the Register of Members maintained by the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent I list of beneficial owners as received from Central Depository Services (India) and National Securities Depository as on 21 September 2019 (record date) in the ratio of 2 (Two) equity shares for every 5 (Five) equity shares held.

Pursuant to said allotment, the paid up equity share capital of Company increased from Rs. 9,15,22,890/divided into 91,52,289 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 12,81,32,050/- divided into 1,28,13,205 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

