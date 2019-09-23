iGTB sponsors Eighth Annual Transaction Banking Awards Ceremony

To be held in London on 25 September 2019

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena, is supporting the Eighth Annual Transaction Banking Awards ceremony, run independently by the renowned Global Finance banking magazine, to be held at the "Gherkin" in London on 25 September, 2019, during Sibos London.

iGTB clients have won over 34 prestigious awards during 2019, from various recognized industry bodies as well as especially Global Finance. iGTB congratulate all the winners, including Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, HSBC, ANZ Bank, Santander, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Qatar National Bank, Lloyds Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Hong Leong Bank Berhad, Arab Bank, and more.

