Board of Directors of Inspirisys Solutions approves increase in authorised share capital

At meeting held on 23 February 2019

The Board of Directors of Inspirisys Solutions at its meeting held on 23 February 2019 has approved the following business -

1. To increase the authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 33,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Three Crore only) divided into 3,30,00,000 (Three Crore Thirty Lakh) equity shares of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 50,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifty Crore only) divided into 5,00,00,000 (Five Crore) equity shares of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each.

2. To issue 42,30,000 (Forty Two Lakh Thirty Thousand) equity shares of Rs. 10 each to CAC Holdings Corporation, Japan on preferential basis at an issue price computed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 13:02 IST

