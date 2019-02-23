Board of Manappuram Finance approves additional investment of Rs 120cr in subsidiary Asirvad

-
At meeting held on 23 February 2019The Board of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 23 February 2019 has approved equity infusion up to Rs.120 crore in its subsidiary Asirvad Micro Finance (Asirvad) in addition to the earlier approval on 06 November 2018 for equity infusion in Asirvad up to 150 crore.
