JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Adani Green Energy wins solar power project of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam
Business Standard

Board of Manappuram Finance approves additional investment of Rs 120cr in subsidiary Asirvad

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 23 February 2019

The Board of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 23 February 2019 has approved equity infusion up to Rs.120 crore in its subsidiary Asirvad Micro Finance (Asirvad) in addition to the earlier approval on 06 November 2018 for equity infusion in Asirvad up to 150 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements