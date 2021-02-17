Granules India receives USFDA approval for Potassium Chloride ER Capsules

Granules India announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg). It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Micro-K Extended-Release Capsules, 8 mEq and 10 mEq, of Nesher Pharmaceuticals (USA) LLC.

The product would be manufactured at the company's Hyderabad facility and is expected to be launched shortly.

Potassium Chloride is indicated for the treatment of patients with hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in digitalis intoxications, and in patients with hypokalemic familial periodic paralysis. It is also indicated for the prevention of hypokalemia in patients who would be at particular risk if hypokalemia were to develop e.g., digitalized patients or patients with significant cardiac arrhythmias, hepatic cirrhosis with ascites, states of aldosterone excess with normal renal function, potassium-losing nephropathy, and certain diarrheal states.

Granules now has a total of 37 ANDA approvals from US FDA (36 Final approvals and 1 tentative approval).

