Board of Alembic Pharmaceuticals approves QIP issue of up to Rs 1000 cr

-
ALSO READ
Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Alembic Pharmaceuticals approves equity financing up to Rs 1200 cr
Alembic Pharma climbs over 3% in two days
Racing in UK to carry on behind closed doors: official
British horse racing suspended over coronavirus
-
At meeting held on 27 July 2020The Board of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 27 July 2020 has accorded its approval for raising of capital through a Qualified Institutions Placement ("Issue"), in accordance with applicable laws, by way of issue of equity shares by the Company up to Rs. 1,000 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU