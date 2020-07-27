Board of Alembic Pharmaceuticals approves QIP issue of up to Rs 1000 cr

At meeting held on 27 July 2020

The Board of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 27 July 2020 has accorded its approval for raising of capital through a Qualified Institutions Placement ("Issue"), in accordance with applicable laws, by way of issue of equity shares by the Company up to Rs. 1,000 crore.

