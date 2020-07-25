Board of Coromandel International approves change in company secretary

At meeting held on 24 July 2020

The Board of Coromandel International at its meeting held on 24 July 2020 has approved appointment of Rajesh Mukhija as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01 September 2020 in place of P Varadarajan who retires on 31 August 2020.

