Board of Arshiya allots 25 lakh shares on conversion of preference shares

Also allots 17 lakh shares under ESOPThe Board of Arshiya at its meeting held on 10 February 2021 has approved the allotment of 25 lakh equity shares of Rs 2 each to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (Lender on behalf of various EARC trusts) on conversion of 80,000 Zero percent Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of face value of Rs 10 each.
The Board has also allotted 17 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to the eligible employees under the Arshiya Limited Employees stock option scheme 2019. These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.
Post allotments as mentioned above, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 52,45,51,830/- divided into equity shares 26,22,75,915 of face value of Rs. 2/- each from Paid up capital of Rs. 51,61,51,630 divided into equity shares 25,80,75,915 of face value of Rs. 2/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU