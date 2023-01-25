Board of Arvind approves change in CFO

-
-
At meeting held on 25 January 2023The Board of Arvind at its meeting held on 25 January 2023 has approved the appointment of Jayesh Shah, Whole Time Director as Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel u/s 203 of the Companies Act, 2013) of the Company w.e.f. 26 January 2023. The Board accepted the resignation of Swayam Saurabh as Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel u/s 203 of the Companies Act, 2013) of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on 25 January 2023. He will continue to be part of the Company in another role.
