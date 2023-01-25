HDFC Bank grants 39,240 RSUs

HDFC Bank has granted 39,240 restricted stock units of face value of Re.1/- (units) each at the grant price of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) convertible into one equity share each of the Bank upon vesting and exercise in terms of the Employees' Stock Incentive Master Scheme - 2022.

