EaseMyTrip acquires majority stake in real-time marketplace - cheQin

EaseMyTrip.com announced today that it has acquired a 55% majority stake in cheQin through the primary route. cheQin is a unique real-time marketplace which allows travellers bargain with hoteliers without any effort. The unique bargaining algorithm of cheQin brings in top 5 lowest offers by the hoteliers. The company encourages the travellers to pay at the hotel directly and ensures a customer-centric approach that enables them to stay at the most value-for-money hotels, transforming the entire hotel booking experience. cheQin can be accessed through web (cheQin.club), android and iOS apps.

On the other hand, the company uses the "cheQin" application to give hoteliers access to real-time booking requests and the ability to take control of their own bookings. CheQin offers hoteliers a comprehensive view of the demand and allows them to better regulate the pricing, which facilitates the sale of their properties more quickly.

The business also provides free signup, dashboard access with a single click, real-time competition data, and regular commission payments to hoteliers, among other noteworthy advantages.

The acquisition strengthens EaseMyTrip's already strong hotel channel in terms of technology, adaptability, personalization, and the acceptance of bulk booking and long stay requests. With this acquisition, EaseMyTrip is in a great position to give its customers a wide range of innovative hotel booking options at the most competitive prices. Customers can gain from making hotel reservations for large groups, extended stays, and last-minute reservations. CheQin gains access to the extensive network of EaseMyTrip's 45,000+ travel agents and 11+ million customers through this acquisition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)