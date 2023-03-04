JUST IN
Patel Engineering allots 25.78 cr rights equity share

Patel Engineering has allotted 25,78,72,409 rights equity shares of face value of Re 10 each at a price of ₹12.60 per rights equity share including a share premium of Rs 11.60 per Rights Equity Share.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 77,36,17,228 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 10:57 IST

