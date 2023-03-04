Patel Engineering allots 25.78 cr rights equity share

-
ALSO READ
Pidilite Industries allots 10,605 equity shares under ESOP
Nazara Technologies allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Tejas Networks allots 69,607 equity shares under ESOP
Tejas Networks allots 33,626 equity shares under ESOP
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company allots 4.77 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants
-
With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 77,36,17,228 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU