Board of Bharti Airtel approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 03 August 2021

The Board of Bharti Airtel at its meeting held on 03 August 2021 has approved the following change in directorate:

a) noted the resignation of Craig Edward Ehrlich from the position of Independent Director with effect from the close of business hours on 03 August 2021 and placed on record, its deep appreciation for the valuable contribution made by Craig Edward Ehrlich during his tenure as an Independent Director;

b) approved the appointment of Nisaba Godrej as an Additional Director of the Company to hold office as an 'Independent Director' with effect from 04 August 2021, on the recommendation of HR and Nomination Committee and subject to the approval of members; and

c) noted the designation of Manish Kejriwal, Independent Director as Lead Independent Director on the Board of the Company

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)