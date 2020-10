Board of Bharti Infratel appoints Bimal Dayal as MD

At meeting held on 22 October 2020

The Board of Bharti Infratel at its meeting held on 22 October 2020 has appointed Bimal Dayal as Managing Director of the company with effect from 22 October 2020 up till the effective date of amalgamation between Indus Towers and the Company.

Bimal Dayal is the MD & CEO of lndus Towers and had been proposed to be the CEO of the merged entity by the shareholders' group (Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Pie).

