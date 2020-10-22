Borosil Renewables receives revision in credit ratings for bank facilities

-
From India Ratings & ResearchBorosil Renewables announced that India Ratings & Research has assigned the following credit ratings to the company's bank facilities post implementation of the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement:
Fund-based cash credit limits (Rs 50 crore) - IND BBB+/Stable (Affirmed; Off RWE)
Non-fund based limits (Rs 8 crore) - IND A2 (Affirmed; Off RWE)
Buyer's Credit (Rs 6 crore) - IND A2 (Affirmed; Off RWE)
Term Loan (Rs 100 crore) - IND BBB+/Stable (Affirmed; Off RWE)
