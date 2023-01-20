Brigade Group launches its residential project 'Brigade Horizon' in Bengaluru

Brigade Group has announced the launch of Brigade Horizon, exquisitely designed 2 & 3 bedroom apartments starting from Rs 66 lakhs. Located opposite Rajarajeswari Dental College, Mysore Road, in West Bengaluru, Brigade Horizon is a community centric residential enclave, comprising 372 spacious homes, spread over 5 acres with 18 blocks.

With 60% open space, it is a seamless multilevel design that ensures privacy.

The project is surrounded by well-developed infrastructure with high-speed connectivity through NICE Road; not to mention Namma Metro to boost the region's growth potential. It is also close to healthcare facilities, education institutions, and entertainment hubs.

