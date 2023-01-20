JUST IN
Business Standard

Brigade Group launches its residential project 'Brigade Horizon' in Bengaluru

Capital Market 

Brigade Group has announced the launch of Brigade Horizon, exquisitely designed 2 & 3 bedroom apartments starting from Rs 66 lakhs. Located opposite Rajarajeswari Dental College, Mysore Road, in West Bengaluru, Brigade Horizon is a community centric residential enclave, comprising 372 spacious homes, spread over 5 acres with 18 blocks.

With 60% open space, it is a seamless multilevel design that ensures privacy.

The project is surrounded by well-developed infrastructure with high-speed connectivity through NICE Road; not to mention Namma Metro to boost the region's growth potential. It is also close to healthcare facilities, education institutions, and entertainment hubs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 13:37 IST

