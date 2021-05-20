Board of Bosch approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 20 May 2021

The Board of Bosch at its meeting held on 20 May 2021 has approved the following change in directorate:

Resignation of Dr. Bernhard Straub (DIN: 06654241), as a Chairman and Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 20 May 2021, due to change in area of his responsibility at global level.

Resignation of Bernhard Steinruecke (DIN: 01122939) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 20 May 2021, due to preoccupation.

Appointment of Markus Bamberger (Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director) as an Additional Director designated as a Chairman of the Board with effect from 01 June 2021.

Appointment of Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka (DIN: 00254502) as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 21 May 2021 till 20 May 2026.

Appointment of Bhaskar Bhat (DIN:00148778) as Lead Independent Director from 21 May 2021 to 31 March 2024. This appointment is being made in furtherance of Company's commitment to good corporate governance practices.

