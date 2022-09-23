HDFC Life Insurance Company allots 49,809 equity shares under ESOS

HDFC Life Insurance Company has allotted 49,809 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to exercise of Stock Options by certain Option holders under various Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Post the above allotment, paid-up equity share capital of the Company stood at Rs 21,49,10,45,600 comprising of 2,14,91,04,560 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

