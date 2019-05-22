Bharat Forge to acquire 26% stake in Aeron Systems

-
Bharat Forge has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with Aeron Systems and its founders on 21 May 2019 agreeing to subscribe to 97,500 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for a stake of 26%, which are agreed to be subscribed in three tranches.
The total consideration of purchase of 26% stake in Aeron is agreed at Rs 10 crore.
