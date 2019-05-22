JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Elxsi licenses its AUTOSAR Adaptive platform to Great Wall Motors
Business Standard

Bharat Forge to acquire 26% stake in Aeron Systems

Capital Market 

Bharat Forge has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with Aeron Systems and its founders on 21 May 2019 agreeing to subscribe to 97,500 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for a stake of 26%, which are agreed to be subscribed in three tranches.

The total consideration of purchase of 26% stake in Aeron is agreed at Rs 10 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 13:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements