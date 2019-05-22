Tata Elxsi licenses its AUTOSAR Adaptive platform to Great Wall Motors

Tata announced the licensing of their Adaptive platform to Great Wall Motors, China's largest SUV and Tata Elxsi's Adaptive platform, developed in collaboration with a leading European OEM, will help accelerate the development of connected autonomous and driverless vehicles.

Tata licenses modules and the stack for Classic version 4.3 as well as high such as Autonomous driving, V2X, predictive analysis, OTA to OEMs, Tier-1 and Semicon worldwide

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)