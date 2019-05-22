JUST IN
Tata Elxsi licenses its AUTOSAR Adaptive platform to Great Wall Motors

Tata Elxsi announced the licensing of their AUTOSAR Adaptive platform to Great Wall Motors, China's largest SUV and pickup manufacturer. Tata Elxsi's AUTOSAR Adaptive platform, developed in collaboration with a leading European OEM, will help accelerate the development of connected autonomous and driverless vehicles.

Tata Elxsi licenses modules and the stack for Classic version 4.3 as well as high computing applications such as Autonomous driving, V2X, predictive analysis, OTA to OEMs, Tier-1 and Semicon companies worldwide

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 13:10 IST

