Board of Centrum Capital approves change in registered office

At meeting held on 10 November 2022

The Board of Centrum Capital at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has approved shifting of Registered office of the Company from 2nd floor, Bombay Mutual Building, Dr. D. N. Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 to Centrum House, C.S.T. Road, Vidyanagari Marg, Kalina, Santacruz (East) Mumbai - 400098. The proposed shifting of registered office is within same city and within the same jurisdiction i.e. Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

