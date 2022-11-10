JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Indoco Remedies approves change in company secretary
Business Standard

Board of Centrum Capital approves change in registered office

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 10 November 2022

The Board of Centrum Capital at its meeting held on 10 November 2022 has approved shifting of Registered office of the Company from 2nd floor, Bombay Mutual Building, Dr. D. N. Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 to Centrum House, C.S.T. Road, Vidyanagari Marg, Kalina, Santacruz (East) Mumbai - 400098. The proposed shifting of registered office is within same city and within the same jurisdiction i.e. Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU