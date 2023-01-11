JUST IN
Board of Century Textiles & Industries to consider NCD issuance up to Rs 400 cr

On 16 January 2023

The Board of Century Textiles & Industries will meet on 16 January 2023 to consider the proposal relating to raising of funds upto Rs. 400 crore in one or more tranches by issue of Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 17:59 IST

