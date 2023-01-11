Board of Century Textiles & Industries to consider NCD issuance up to Rs 400 cr

On 16 January 2023

The Board of Century Textiles & Industries will meet on 16 January 2023 to consider the proposal relating to raising of funds upto Rs. 400 crore in one or more tranches by issue of Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)