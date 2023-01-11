Board of Century Textiles & Industries to consider NCD issuance up to Rs 400 cr

-
ALSO READ
Board of Apollo Tyres approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1000 cr
Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issuance up to Rs 300 cr
GAIL (India) raises Rs 1575 cr via NCD issuance
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance
Century Textiles gains after Q2 PAT soars 118% YoY to Rs 70 cr
-
On 16 January 2023The Board of Century Textiles & Industries will meet on 16 January 2023 to consider the proposal relating to raising of funds upto Rs. 400 crore in one or more tranches by issue of Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU