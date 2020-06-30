Board of Axis Bank to consider fund raising options

On 02 July 2020

The Board of Axis Bank will meet on 02 July 2020 to inter alia, explore the option of raising funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares including through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, preferential allotment or such other permissible mode or combinations thereof as may be decided, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank and receipt of other governmental/ regulatory/ statutory approvals at an appropriate time, as applicable.

