Board of Axis Bank approves appointment of nominee director

-
ALSO READ
Board of Axis Bank approves acquisition of 29% stake in Max Life
Axis Bank gains on fund raising plan
Axis Bank plans to explore long term strategic partnership with Max Life
Board of Federal Bank approves hike in stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co
Axis Bank gains on signing JV pact for Max Life Insurance
-
At meeting held on 29 June 2020The Board of Axis Bank on 29 June 2020 has approved the appointment of T.C. Suseel Kumar, Managing Director - Life Insurance Corporation of India, Promoter of the Bank, as the Additional Non-Executive (Nominee) Director of the Bank, with effect from 1 July 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU