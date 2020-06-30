Board of Axis Bank approves appointment of nominee director

At meeting held on 29 June 2020

The Board of Axis Bank on 29 June 2020 has approved the appointment of T.C. Suseel Kumar, Managing Director - Life Insurance Corporation of India, Promoter of the Bank, as the Additional Non-Executive (Nominee) Director of the Bank, with effect from 1 July 2020.

