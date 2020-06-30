JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Vakrangee partners with Union Bank of India to offer loan facility for franchisees

CreditAccess Grameen completes Direct Assignment transaction of Rs 222.53 cr
Business Standard

Board of Axis Bank approves appointment of nominee director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 29 June 2020

The Board of Axis Bank on 29 June 2020 has approved the appointment of T.C. Suseel Kumar, Managing Director - Life Insurance Corporation of India, Promoter of the Bank, as the Additional Non-Executive (Nominee) Director of the Bank, with effect from 1 July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 12:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU