Board of Delhivery approves acquisition of Algorhythm Tech

At meeting held on 19 December 2022

The Board of Delhivery at its meeting held on 19 December 2022 has approved the acquisition of Algorhythm Tech. Upon completion of the acquisition, Algorhythm Tech will become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Algorhythm Tech is an innovative Supply Chain Products and Solutions company based out of Pune, India. The company offers comprehensive, end-to-end Supply Chain Planning & Execution Solutions for Industry Sectors like FMCG, Pharma, Steel, Auto, Telecom etc. through their proprietary, AIenabled and cloud-ready rhythm 2.0 platform. The platform consists of a dozen products designed to deal with various problems in manufacturing, supply chain, and sales & distribution processes.

