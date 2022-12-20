Board of Hinduja Global Solutions approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 19 December 2022

The Board of Hinduja Global Solutions at its meeting held on 19 December 2022 has appointed of:

Ashok P Hinduja (DIN: 00123180), as an Additional Director designated as (Chairman, Non Executive Non-Independent Director) with effect from 19 December 2022.

Munesh Khanna (DIN: 00202521), as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 19 December 2022.

The Board accepted the resignation of Y. M. Kale [DIN: 00013782] as Chairman and Director on Board of the company with effect from 19 December 2022.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 08:05 IST

