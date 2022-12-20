Board of Hinduja Global Solutions approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 19 December 2022The Board of Hinduja Global Solutions at its meeting held on 19 December 2022 has appointed of:
Ashok P Hinduja (DIN: 00123180), as an Additional Director designated as (Chairman, Non Executive Non-Independent Director) with effect from 19 December 2022.
Munesh Khanna (DIN: 00202521), as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 19 December 2022.
The Board accepted the resignation of Y. M. Kale [DIN: 00013782] as Chairman and Director on Board of the company with effect from 19 December 2022.
