Board of Hinduja Global Solutions approves buyback of shares up to Rs 1020 cr

At meeting held on 19 December 2022The Board of Hinduja Global Solutions at its meeting held on 19 December 2022 has approved the proposal for the buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company at a buyback price of not exceeding Rs 1700 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of Rs 1020 crore.
The indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back at the maximum buyback price subject to the buyback size are 60 lakh equity shares.
