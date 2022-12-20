Board of IRB Infra to consider stock split

-
Record date is 04 January 2023The Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers will meet on 04 January 2023 to consider inter-alia, a proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up.
