Board of IRB Infra to consider stock split

Record date is 04 January 2023

The Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers will meet on 04 January 2023 to consider inter-alia, a proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up.

