Board of DigiSpice Technologies approves acquisition of E-Arth Travel Solutions

At meeting held on 06 August 2021The Board of DigiSpice Technologies at its meeting held on 06 August 2021 has approved the proposal for acquisition of shares of E-Arth Travel Solutions (ETSPL).
The company along with its subsidiary, Spice Money will purchase entire share capital of ETSPL.
ETSPL is launching India's First Rural B2B Travel tech platform under 'Travel Union' brand to support small business owners. Travel Union, a Sonu Sood initiative, will democratize travel services by providing a platform to Travel Union members (travel agents) towards serving the travel needs of rural customers at every district, block and gram panchayat level.
