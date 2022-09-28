Edelweiss invest Rs 250 cr in rights issue of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company

Increases stake in Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company from 66% to 75.08%

Edelweiss Financial Services has subscribed to the Rights Issue of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company (ETLI), a subsidiary of the Company and has been allotted 25,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for a consideration of Rs. 250 crore. Consequently, the shareholding of the Company in ETLI has gone up from 66% to 75.08%.

