Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs
Edelweiss invest Rs 250 cr in rights issue of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company

Increases stake in Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company from 66% to 75.08%

Edelweiss Financial Services has subscribed to the Rights Issue of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company (ETLI), a subsidiary of the Company and has been allotted 25,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for a consideration of Rs. 250 crore. Consequently, the shareholding of the Company in ETLI has gone up from 66% to 75.08%.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 16:30 IST

