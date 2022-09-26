Board of Forbes & Company approves scheme of arrangement

JUST IN
At meeting held on 26 September 2022

The Board of Forbes & Company at its meeting held on 26 September 2022 has approved the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) between Forbes & Company (FCL or the Demerged Company) and Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts (FPTL or the Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders.

The Scheme provides for Demerger of Forbes & Company into Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 17:38 IST

