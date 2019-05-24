JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of RACL Geartech approves preferential issue of 5 lakh shares
Business Standard

Suzlon Energy initiates sale of its subsidiaries

Capital Market 

Suzlon Energy has initiated the sale of securities of its subsidiaries Heramba Renewables and Abha Solafarms, subsidiaries of the company.

Accordingly, Heramba and Abha have ceased to be subsidiaries of the company.

The Company has received an aggregate consideration of Rs.10.13 crore on sale of 26% of its existing stake in Heramba and the balance stake would be transferred on receiving the balance consideration of Rs.9.74 crore, which is proposed to be completed in due course.

The Company has received an aggregate consideration of Rs.5.06 crore on sale of 26% of its existing stake in Abha and the balance stake would be transferred on receiving the balance consideration of RsA.87 crore, which is proposed to be completed in due course.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 19:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements