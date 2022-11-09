Wipro appoints Simmi Dhamija as Chief Operating Officer - APMEA

Wipro announced the appointment of Simmi Dhamija as the Chief Operating Officer of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit.

Dhamija will lead delivery and operations of the strategic market unit across its different regions and effectively support its profitable growth ambitions. She is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in the technology industry.

She joins Wipro from Tech Mahindra, where she was the Chief Transformation Officer leading strategic initiatives across digital transformation, M&A synergy, profit improvement, delivery modernization, key customer engagements, and managing 360-degree relationships with partners and ecosystem stakeholders. Prior to that, she has held various global leadership roles in strategy, delivery, operations, and talent development.

