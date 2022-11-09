TVS Motor collaborates with Amazon India

Amazon India and TVS Motor Company today announced a strategic engagement to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services. As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon's last-mile deliveries.

In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements. In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motor's electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

