Board of Laxmi Organic Industries approves closure of three subsidiaries

The Board of Laxmi Organic Industries at its meeting held on 08 November 2022 has approved closure/ striking off of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the company viz., Laxmi Petrochem Middle East FZE (Laxmi Petrochem), Laxmi Lifesciences (LLSPL) and Yellowstone Speciality Chemicals (YSCPL).

The aforesaid Subsidiary Companies are non-material subsidiaries of the Company. Laxmi Petrochem has been inoperative since 01 April 2022 and LLSPL & YSCPL has been inoperative since their incorporation.

