nfibeam Avenues to acquire 50.50% stake in So Hum Bharat Digital Payments

The Board of Infibeam Avenues at its meeting held on 11 February 2021 has approved the investment in So Hum Bharat Digital Payments to acquire 50.50% instead of earlier approval of 33.33% shareholding (Post investment by Infibeam along with existing investors of So Hum) before 31 March 2021.

As a result, So Hum will become a Subsidiary of the Company.

Except the above, rest details remain unchanged.

