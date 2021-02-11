Osia withdraws proposal to acquire majority stake in Infibeam Logistics

The Board of Infibeam Avenues at its meeting held on 11 February 2021 has noted the following:

Due to macroeconomic and their short-term financial commitments, Osia Hyper Retai (Osia) is unable to fulfill its obligations under the Term Sheet.

Accordingly, Osia has withdrawn its proposal to acquire 51% ownership with control in Infibeam Logistics. With the said withdrawal, Infibeam Logistics continues to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

