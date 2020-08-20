Infosys launches Infosys Cobalt to accelerate cloud-powered enterprise transformation

Infosys today launched Infosys Cobalt - a set of services, solutions, and platforms that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. Infosys Cobalt helps businesses redesign the enterprise, from the core, and also build new cloud-first capabilities to create seamless experiences in public, private and hybrid cloud, across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes. With Infosys Cobalt's community leverage, enterprises can rapidly launch solutions and create business models to meet changing market needs while complying with the most stringent global, regional and industry regulatory and security standards.

Enterprises can leverage the full potential of the cloud ecosystem and Infosys Cobalt's thriving community of business and technology innovators to drive increased business value.

Working grassroots up and extending seamlessly to partner with clients, the cloud community provides access to a catalog of over 14,000 assets to help businesses leverage the potential of the cloud ecosystem. An example is the Infosys payer B2B platform creating a disruptive marketplace for employers and providers to come together to manage the health of employees. The Infosys Cobalt cloud community, over time, will expand to include start-ups, partners, academia, gig workers and citizen cloud developers.

