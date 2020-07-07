JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 1125 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 1125 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 6 July 2020, pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 564,40,45,918 (282,20,22,959 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 564,40,48,168 (282,20,24,084 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 11:54 IST

